Manitoba introduces legislation on addiction services, safety and teacher registry

The Stefanson Government has introduced a flurry of proposed laws for the second day in a row.

On Tuesday a bill was tabled requiring licenses for those providing addictions services. This includes supervised consumption and withdrawal services, and agencies offering overnight accommodations.

There is also legislation that will allow the City of Winnipeg to move ahead with Mayor Scott Gillingham’s plan to place 24 peace officers on problem transit routes.

Another bill follows through with the province’s plan to create an online teacher registry. The legislation says people will be able to check on the status of a teacher’s certificate plus a record of any disciplinary action. A new independent commissioner will oversee the discipline process.

Another proposed law would let Indigenous service providers apply for an order that prohibits someone from having contact with a child. Lastly, there is a bill putting time limits on when a regulated profession must respond to an application for registration from someone with similar credentials in another province.

On Monday there was legislation on lifting a ban on reselling tickets above face value, cracking down on revenge porn, and new rules for school trustees and municipal councillors who want to run for provincial office.