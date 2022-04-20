Manitoba investing $9M to help young Manitobans get summer jobs

The Manitoba government is investing $9 million to help young people get summer jobs.

Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke announced the funding on Wednesday, saying the investment is going to the province’s Green Team program.

Clarke noted the funding will result in thousands of jobs for Manitoba’s youth.

“We understand the importance of young people finding summer employment to gain valuable work experience and to help them save for their future schooling and other opportunities,” she said in a news release.

“Today’s announcement will result in more than 2,200 jobs for youth this year and will help fund Green Team projects that benefit our province, and help build thriving and sustainable communities.”

Manitoba awards Green Team grants to non-profits, education authorities, Northern Affairs community councils, and municipal governments to help them hire Manitobans between the ages of 15 and 29 to work on community projects between May and September.

The province noted the funding is aimed at improving neighbourhoods, promoting community involvement and helping to develop young leaders. It also helps the local economy and improves job creation.

Manitoba’s priorities for this year’s Green Team projects are:

Community-based organizations and municipal governments that are able to offer full-time employment for youth;

Projects that support the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts; and

Projects that demonstrate community need and partnership.

The province said it will provide funding to about 700 projects this year.

The program funds 100 per cent of wage costs for non-profits, education authorities and North Affairs community councils. It funds 50 per cent of wage costs for municipalities on a cost-shared basis.

The first Green Team projects are set to begin next month.