Manitoba is making it easier to access sleep testing

A woman in white pyjamas lies on a bed. (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels) A woman in white pyjamas lies on a bed. (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill

The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island