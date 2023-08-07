Manitoba Liquor Mart employees going on strike

Manitoba Liquor Mart employees have gone on strike as of Tuesday morning.

The province-wide strike action comes after Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) announced a series of Liquor Mart location shutdowns over the long weekend, impacting over half of all stores in the province.

“It has become very clear that the employer and the government have no intention of negotiating a fair and reasonable settlement at the bargaining table,” said Kyle Ross, MGEU President, in a statement released Monday evening.

The MGEU's bargaining committee met with MBLL representatives this afternoon, according to the release. MGEU members working at Manitoba Liquor Marts have not had a collective agreement with their employer for more than a year.

The release cited "escalating lockouts and intimidation tactics" as reasons for the committee's decision to more forward with a province-wide strike.

MBLL has said the closures are to ensure it can allocate limited stock to the remaining open Liquor Mart locations.

The strike will be effective Tuesday, August 8, starting at 7 a.m. A media availability is also scheduled for later in the morning.

This is a developing story.