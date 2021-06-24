WINNIPEG -- A new wage support program for local Manitoba employers hiring or rehiring employees is looking to encourage vaccinations.

On Thursday, Premier Brian Pallister announced certain local businesses, not-for-profit or registered charities will be able to apply for a new 'Healthy Hire Manitoba Program.'

The program will provide up to $50,000 to an employer to help cover wages of newly hired or rehired employees who can attest that they have been or will be vaccinated.

"That will be a requirement to qualify for the subsidy for the employer," Pallister said.

"Many young people have not had a chance to get their second vaccination yet, but they may have the chance to attest that they are intending to, and that is the requirement."

Pallister said eligible employers will get a 50 per cent wage subsidy for up to 10 employees, with a maximum of $5,000 per employee.

He said the program will cover full pay periods for employees who started working on or after June 10, or for employees who have been rehired or were laid off due to the public health orders. The last pay period will end on Oct. 15, 2021.

"This isn't just for companies that are able to reopen now, it is (for) companies that are maybe reopening a bit now, and a bit later, and a bit later," Pallister said.

"The businesses that have been able to stay fully open – there are a few – are not qualified for this program because of the fact that they haven't been as affected by the restrictions."

The province said eligible employers must be active and permanently based in Manitoba, and physically operating in the province. Pallister said employers who are already getting support from other provincial programs can still be eligible for the 'Healthy Hire Manitoba Program.'

The province said more information about the program will be released online next week.

This is a developing story. More to come.