Manitoba lost jobs in October; foodservice and hospitality industries impacted

The foodservice and hospitality industry in Manitoba was hit hardest by a drop in the number of jobs in October. (Photo: Michael D'Alimonte/CTV Winnipeg) The foodservice and hospitality industry in Manitoba was hit hardest by a drop in the number of jobs in October. (Photo: Michael D'Alimonte/CTV Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories