Manitoba man accused of killing family to ask for mental health assessment
Lawyers for a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, are expected to appear in front of a judge Monday to request a mental health assessment.
Ryan Manoakeesick has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his common-law partner, Amanda Clearwater; their three children, Bethany, Jayven and Isabella Manoakeesick; and Clearwater's niece Myah-Lee Gratton.
His case was before a justice of the peace on Friday, and a representative for Manoakeesick said the accused would be requesting an assessment to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.
The representative also said Manoakeesick, who was not in court Friday, would likely appear by video for his next hearing.
Manoakeesick was convicted of mischief in 2019. A sentencing hearing heard he struggled with methamphetamine addiction and had anxiety and depression as well as other mental health issues.
Police discovered the bodies of the family members earlier this month at multiple crime scenes in and around Carman, Man., a town of 3,000 people southwest of Winnipeg.
Mourners gathered this week at a funeral to remember the victims -- the youngest two months old.
An online obituary says Clearwater will be remembered as a woman who loved her children and enjoyed taking them on walks.
Gratton's mother, Juliette Hastings, has described her 17-year-old daughter as a caring person with a big heart. The teen had been staying with the family since last spring.
Manoakeesick has been remanded in custody since his arrest. A prosecutor previously told court the Crown would be opposing any bail applications.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
Scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'dragon' fossil
Newly-discovered fossils have allowed scientists to reveal a 240-million-year-old “dragon” in its entirety for the first ever time, National Museums Scotland said in a statement on Friday.
86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?
Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.
A former funeral home owner has been arrested after a corpse lay in a hearse for 2 years
A former funeral home owner accused of hiding a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been arrested, authorities said.
From salmonella-contaminated foods to birth control pills: Here are this week's recalls in Canada
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'act of empty symbolism'
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a new round of sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 Russian entities Friday.
2 Indigenous women, found dead in 1970s, identified by Edmonton police
Two dead Indigenous women, whose identities remained a mystery for decades until recently, will be honoured in Edmonton on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers suspending extracurricular activities for one day as job action continues
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Regina man wins $250,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Regina man who won $250,000 in a Lotto Max draw said he and his wife have been dreaming of a lottery win for years.
-
Sask. company fined $50,000 after worker knocked to ground by bull
A Saskatchewan company has been fined $50,000 after a worker was seriously injured when they were charged and knocked to the ground by a bull.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspending extracurricular activities for one day as job action continues
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide
A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys aged 12 and 13 being arrested and charged with manslaughter.
-
Alberta woman arrested following grandparent scam in Saskatoon
A 28-year-old woman from Alberta is alleged to have defrauded nearly $100,000 from Saskatoon victims.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Sudbury police warn of email scam involving red light camera tickets
Fraudsters have been trying to take advantage of a new way to scam people out of money: automatic tickets issued when someone runs a red light.
Edmonton
-
Pride crosswalks, non-government flags banned in Alberta town after community vote
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Stettler man facing child pornography charges: ALERT
A 36-year-old Stettler man has been arrested and is facing several child pornography charges.
-
New exhibit brings Cambodian culture and history to Edmonton
A new exhibit in Edmonton is offering a look back at one of Asia's greatest empires.
Toronto
-
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
-
'Weather whiplash:' Toronto could could see some of its coldest temperatures so far this winter
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
Calgary
-
'It's really sad': Lynx Air passengers in Calgary react to news airline is ceasing operations
Calgary travellers who booked flights with Lynx Air were forced to make new plans and call their credit card providers for refunds following news of the airline ceasing operations.
-
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
-
Alberta regulator accepts Rockies coal mine application, will call public hearing
Alberta's energy regulator says it will accept an application and open hearings into a controversial open-pit coal mine on the southern slopes of the province's Rocky Mountains.
Montreal
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Missing Quebec man found alive but mutilated as police vow organized crime crackdown
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital.
-
Moderna plant in Laval targets fall 2025 vaccination campaign
Moderna's Laval plant will be able to supply COVID-19 vaccines for the fall 2025 vaccination campaign.
Ottawa
-
'A rite of spring': Iconic Dairy Queen location on Merivale Road closes
Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.
-
OPP investigating suspicious death in Township of Alfred-Plantagenet
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, around 65 km away from Ottawa.
-
Kingston man facing sexual assault charges after allegedly following 3 women in 3 separate incidents
Police in Kingston are currently investigating three separate incidents where a 27-year-old man allegedly followed 3 different women.
Atlantic
-
Multiple youths arrested after high school fight: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police responded to a high school in the city Friday afternoon “in relation to a disturbance.”
-
N.S. man wanted for assault, forcible confinement
The Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for a 34-year-old man wanted on numerous charges, including assault and forcible confinement.
-
Task force recommends creation of independent N.S. energy operator
The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is recommending the creation of an independent energy operator to oversee new infrastructure.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
Teenager and man arrested after weapon seized at Fairview Park mall
A teenager and a man from Kitchener are facing charges after police were called to the Fairview Park mall Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. judge rejects extradition of man accused of selling drugs that killed U.S. Navy sailors
The British Columbia Supreme Court has refused to extradite a West Vancouver man accused of using the dark web to sell fentanyl to two United States Navy sailors who died after using the drugs.
-
Shots fired at Langley home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Langley say they're investigating a shooting that happened in the Willoughby area early Friday morning.
-
Metro Vancouver weather: Flurries in forecast, 'significant snowfall' on highways
B.C. drivers taking mountain highway passes this weekend are being warned to prepare for snowy conditions.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island senior's health suffers after losing life savings in scam
A 76-year-old woman in the Comox Valley is sharing her heartbreaking story after being duped out of more than $100,000 in hopes she can prevent what’s happened to her from happening to anyone else.
-
B.C. judge rejects extradition of man accused of selling drugs that killed U.S. Navy sailors
The British Columbia Supreme Court has refused to extradite a West Vancouver man accused of using the dark web to sell fentanyl to two United States Navy sailors who died after using the drugs.
-
B.C. government's plan to fund IVF welcomed – even by some who just missed out
The fertility journey can be a challenging one and for one Vancouver woman, it took her all the way to Greece.