Manitoba man charged in connection with hit-and-run at Freedom Convoy protest

A 42-year-old man from Headingley, Man., is facing 11 charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured four people outside the Manitoba Legislature.

On Sunday, police said David Alexander Zegarac is facing multiple charges including:

four counts of assault with a weapon;

two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm;

two counts of failure to stop after an accident knowing that reckless cause of bodily harm;

two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident; and

one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The charges against him have not been proven in court. Police said he remains in custody.

The charges come after four people were injured during the Freedom Convoy rally outside the Manitoba Legislative Building Friday evening.

Police previously said around 9:50 p.m. officers got a report that a Jeep Patriot had driven through a group of protesters, hitting four people, before driving off.

Officers later stopped the vehicle and arrested a man "after a brief struggle," police said.

Three of the adults hit by the vehicle had minor injuries but did not need medical attention, the fourth person was taken to hospital but has since been released.