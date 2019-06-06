

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





A Boissevain, Man., travelled to Normandy, France, earlier this week to fulfill one of his father’s last wishes: donating his military uniform to the Juno Beach Centre.

“It’s not the uniform that really matters, it’s the man who wore it,” said Frank Godon, 58.

Frank’s father, Francis Godon, stormed Juno Beach on June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day.

Five years ago, Francis told the Juno Beach Centre’s curator that when he passed away he wanted to donate his uniform to the museum.

Francis died on Jan. 12, 2019 at the age of 94.

After travelling to France earlier this week, Frank completed his dad’s request.

“It was a bittersweet experience,” Frank said.

“I’ve kind of seen this as the last trip that my father and I have taken together because his uniform symbolized him and so it was like leaving my father here.”

Frank said the uniform given to the museum is not the one his dad wore on D-Day.

Francis was captured on June 8, 1944 and spent 11 months as a prisoner of war, during which time the insignia and brass buttons were torn off his uniform. After he was liberated he was given another uniform, but it was lost in a fire in 1965.

The uniform being donated to the Juno Beach Centre is from the late 1940s and was given to Francis in the early 1990s by the Royal Winnipeg Rifles.

“It helped him to break out of that shell he was in, about not talking about his experience in the war, not saying anything,” Frank said.

“Once he was able to be proud again of wearing a uniform with his medals he went into parades, he went and participated in different ceremonies.”

Frank said the anniversary of D-Day signifies what these men did 75 years ago.

“It’s a pride. For me I’m proud of my father. I’m proud of what he did. I feel great pride when I stand here on the beach looking at these veterans that are left.”

Frank said his father’s uniform is in a temporary display at the museum.