WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is no stranger to snowstorms, but 54 years ago the province was hit with a doozy.

The snowstorm on March 4, 1966 has gone down in history as one of the worst to hit the province of Manitoba.

The storm shut down the city of Winnipeg. With buses stopped, residents took to snowmobiles to navigate the city streets that were buried under 12 feet of snow in some areas.

Manitobans dig their way out after one of the biggest snowstorms in history hits the province on March 4, 1966. Photo by Lorraine Turenne.

The City of Winnipeg said the blizzard lasted 20 hours, dropping 35.6 cm of snow on top of the city. Winds gusted up to 113 km/h. At the Winnipeg airport there was zero visibility for 14 consecutive hours.

Here is a look at the aftermath of the blizzard in Winnipeg:



Photo by Candice Masters.



Photo by Rob.



Photo by Lorraine Turenne.



Photo by Candice Masters.



Photo by Candice Masters.



Photo by Connie Manchulenko.



Photo by Connie Manchulenko.



Photo by Connie Manchulenko.

-With files from CTV's Michelle Gerwing