Manitoba marks National Indigenous People Day

Wednesday is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and Manitobans are being encouraged to celebrate the history and culture of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis people across the country.

In a statement, Premier Heather Stefanson and Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke acknowledged the important ways Indigenous people have contributed to the province.

The statement added that Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to reflect on Manitoba’s commitment to truth and reconciliation, and a day to learn more about the history of Indigenous people in Canada and Manitoba.

“Our government reaffirms its dedication to advancing truth and reconciliation through collaborative partnerships and renewed, meaningful relationships with Indigenous Peoples throughout Manitoba,” the statement said.

Manitobans are encouraged to take part in events happening across the province. One of these events is the Walk for National Indigenous Peoples Day hosted by the 60s Scoop Legacy of Canada.

The walk begins at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park and will continue to The Forks where the Wa-Say Healing Centre is hosting a celebration that includes a round dance and powwow.

The walk will also mark the summer solstice.

“At the heart of everything we do, we honour Survivors of Indian Residential Schools, Indian Day Schools, and the Sixties Scoop,” said Katherine Strongwind, director of the 60ss Scoop Legacy of Canada, in a news release.

“We invite everyone to come out, walk together in solidarity, and celebrate our beautiful culture in a fun and family-friendly day.”