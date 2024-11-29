Manitoba Metis Federation to be first Metis group with modern treaty with Canada

OTTAWA -

The Manitoba Metis Federation will be the first Metis group to sign a modern treaty with the federal government, bringing a near conclusion to a more than 150-year fight for recognition.

"I need to get some chapstick because I can't stop smiling," said Manitoba Metis Federation President David Chartrand.

"This is one of the great times in our history, one of the truly historical moments that will live on forever."

The signing ceremony, set for Saturday, will recognize the Manitoba Metis Federation as the government of the Red River Metis, with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree expected to attend.

The treaty -- which Chartrand said was years in the making -- doesn't lay out specific rights around health care, harvesting or land, but he said those aspects will likely be negotiated later with the federal government on a nation-to-nation basis.

An agreement was signed in 2021 to recognize the Manitoba Metis Federation's self-government, and its members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the treaty last year during an assembly.

The treaty will become law after enabling legislation passes and receives royal assent, Chartrand said. He added he has received support from the governing Liberals, the NDP, the Greens and the Bloc Quebecois, but he has not heard whether the Conservatives will back the measure.

Bahoz Dara Aziz, a spokesperson for Anandasangaree, said in a statement the signing of the treaty is long overdue, and that the minister is "incredibly excited."

"This (treaty) is significant -- it affirms their inherent right to self-government, as well as law-making powers over citizenship, elections and internal operations.

"At its core, this is about self-determination, it's about advancing the basic right of Indigenous Peoples to organize and govern themselves."

Metis Leader Louis Riel negotiated a treaty with Canada some 150 years ago which led to Manitoba joining Confederation, a development that was supposed to reserve 1.4 million acres of land for Metis residents in the province.

Ottawa, however, saw Riel as a traitor, and did not follow through with the promises of that agreement. Riel was eventually executed for high treason in 1885 for resisting Canada's encroachment on Metis lands.

He was formally recognized as Manitoba's first honorary premier last year.

Asked how it feels to be the first Metis government to achieve a modern treaty, Chartrand said from his office in Winnipeg it's only natural given the history of his people.

"This is where it all started, right here in this land."

The Manitoba Metis Federation operates under the premise it will protect Red River Metis beyond provincial borders, and says its members do not need to be residents of Manitoba.

Metis organizations in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta are waiting for treaties of their own after a lengthy and contentious House of Commons committee process that is essentially defunct.

Chartrand said the Manitoba Metis Federation's treaty will not override the efforts of those organizations for recognition, and that members of those groups who have roots in the Red River can decide for themselves which organization they want to represent them.

"Others will learn from what we were able to achieve and use it hopefully to get their treaty."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2024.