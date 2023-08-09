Manitoba NDP promises to search landfill for First Nations women if elected
The leader of Manitoba's Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election in the fall.
Wab Kinew said his government would "100 per cent" support a search of the privately run Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, but he stopped short of offering funding commitments.
"Searching the landfill is an important step towards delivering justice in Manitoba," Kinew said Wednesday after responding to journalists questions at an unrelated press conference outlining some of the NDP's economic priorities ahead of the election on Oct. 3.
"We'd work with the feds, we'd work with the families ... and we would go try."
The governing Progressive Conservatives announced last month they would not support a search of the landfill because it could expose workers to toxic material and interfere with the judicial proceedings against the man accused of killing the women. Last week, the government said it had not changed its position.
Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two others -- Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill last year, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Mashkoda Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman. Her remains have not been found.
A federally funded feasibility study said a search of the landfill is possible, but many measures would be needed to reduce the risk to workers. A search could also cost as much as $184 million and take up to three years to complete.
Experts consulted for the study have said risks could be mitigated and a search could be done safely.
Kinew said he has spoken with some of the women's family members about alternative search methods and they were open to further conversations.
"If there's other approaches that are being contemplated, if we're talking about the scale of the thing and ensuring that it's going to be pursued in a safe and responsible fashion, they're willing to have those conversations so long as we go looking for their loved one."
A cousin of Harris expressed her support for an NDP government at a rally and march last week.
Melissa Robinson told a crowd of more than 100 that it was time to "shake" things up and that a search was going to happen without the help of Premier Heather Stefanson and her government.
"We need a real leader like Wab Kinew who stands for Indigenous people ... let's bring our women home," Robinson said at the rally.
The federal government has expressed its support in searching the landfill. But Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree has said until there is co-operation with provincial partners, conversations around timelines and funding remain unresolved. The federal government has not said how much money it would put forward to fund a search.
Families and Indigenous leaders met with Anandasangaree last week in Winnipeg and said the conversations were positive.
Kinew said he has had some preliminary discussions with federal leaders on the matter.
"It's tough as someone in my position right now, because I can't make any commitments until we see what happens on Oct. 3. What I can say without, I think, betraying any confidence with people at the federal level is that we would be able to work together."
Kinew added that if the NDP is elected, he hopes a search would start soon after the party forms government. "Time is of the essence."
The Manitoba Liberal Party has also committed to going ahead with a search if voters put it in power.
The party released last week the first part of its community safety and justice platform, which includes a promise to fund a search on a 50/50 basis with the federal government.
"As Manitobans, we should all be united in our shared grief with the families whose loved ones are still missing. For Liberals this is not a political issue, it is a moral principle. We need to stand with the victims of crime," the Liberals said in a release.
"The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs have presented consistent facts and evidence that the search can be done safely, legally and can succeed."
Long Plain Chief Kyra Wilson told supporters at the Aug. 3 rally that if the current government doesn't want to support the families in a search then Manitobans need to "vote in a new government."Harris and Myran were member of the First Nation.
"As Anishinaabe this is not our (governance) system. I recognize that, but this is what we have to deal with right now. Until things change, this is what we have to deal with."
Wilson urged first time voters to head to the polls in October.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Here's a look at what’s happened in Canada's record-breaking wildfire season so far
Canada's unprecedented wildfires season is about halfway done. Here's a timeline of what’s happened so far this year.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
Regina
-
Kids standing, sitting in drivers' laps among tickets highlighted by Sask. police
Since the beginning of 2023, police services across Saskatchewan have highlighted 247 incidents of children not being properly buckled in while on the road.
-
Attack on teen near QCX sees 12, 13 year old girls charged
Two young girls are facing charges following a robbery and assault in Regina on Aug. 2.
-
'No help for me': Regina landlord speaks out on lack of support after rental unit damaged
The housing crisis has been top of mind in Regina since the recent tent encampment was removed near city hall. Now, landlords are adding their voices to the growing lists of concerns.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
See the breathtaking play that led to the Huskies 1990 Vanier Cup win
A championship game involving the Huskies taking on the Huskies. Yep, it’s happened before.
-
Downtown vacancy rate on the rise in Saskatoon, report finds
Saskatoon’s downtown office space vacancy has been increasing over the past several months, according to a new report.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide investigation launch after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Edmonton
-
Weekend storage unit fire in west Edmonton deemed arson by investigators
A weekend fire at a west-end storage facility was deliberately set, Edmonton fire investigators said Wednesday.
-
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in Edmonton
A new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
-
Canadian QB Ford tasked with ending Elks' lengthy home losing streak
The mission is clear for Tre Ford: lead the Edmonton Elks to their first home win since 2019.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
'It's indefensible': Calls for Ontario housing minister's resignation follow Greenbelt report bombshell
Ontario’s opposition parties are calling on the province’s housing minister to step down after a report by the auditor general found the government’s Greenbelt development plans were 'biased' and 'favoured' select developers.
Calgary
-
Woman dead after being struck by CTrain
A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
7 people arrested in connection with 2022 drug bust
Seven people face charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar bust that targeted a variety of offences in Calgary including drug trafficking and money laundering.
Montreal
-
$6.4M extension project for Montreal's blue Metro line gets underway
After decades of talks, the first steps to building the Metro's blue line extension in Montreal are moving forward. Five stations are expected to be up and running by 2029 at a cost of $6.4 billion.
-
'It's part of my body': Montreal man issues plea for help after wheelchair extension was stolen
A Montreal man who uses a wheelchair was robbed of its extension. The file is in the hands of the police, but while he waits, Umar Shezad can't live his life.
-
Quebec court says it can hear challenge to governor general's lack of French
The Quebec Superior Court has ruled that it can hear a challenge to the appointment of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who isn't fluent in French.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo looking at options to compensate transit riders during O-Train shutdown
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicide
Two youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care system
Pharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
'I was their emergency alert': Mother of boy who died in flash floods calls for changes to alert system in N.S.
The mother of a six-year-old boy who died in the flash floods in West Hants, N.S. is calling for changes to the emergency alert system.
Kitchener
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
Teen drowns in southwestern Ont. conservation area
Stratford police say a 15-year-old girl drowned at Wildwood Conservation Area over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Man successfully challenges ICBC's refusal to pay for repairs after rodent's nest fire under truck's hood
A B.C. man has won his dispute with ICBC after challenging the insurer's refusal to pay for repairs to his vehicle that were required when a rodent's nest caught fire under the truck's hood.
-
Thinking about doing the Grouse Grind? Time is running out as closure scheduled for September
The Grouse Grind will close for the season next month so crews can get started on a "major" repair project, the regional district announced Wednesday.
-
Fallen firefighter's family grateful for support ahead of B.C. memorial
The family of firefighter Zak Muise, who died last month fighting the Donnie Creek wildfire in B.C.'s northeast, says an outpouring of support has meant a lot to his family ahead of a memorial service to honour him today.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed as rain increases risk of falling debris
Rain has forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 4 was shut down because rain increased the risk of debris falling onto the roadway after a recent wildfire in the area.
-
Comox Valley RCMP report increase in thefts from vehicles
Mounties in the Comox Valley are urging residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables from view after a rise in thefts in the region.
-
Pit bull declared 'dangerous dog' after attack in Saanich park
A pit bull in Saanich has been officially declared a "dangerous dog" by animal control services after it attacked three greyhounds at a park over the weekend.