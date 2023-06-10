Manitoba opens first-ever potash plant

Manitoba's first-ever potash plant has begun production in the western part of the province.

The Potash and Agri Development Corporation of Manitoba (PADCOM) has opened its potash mining operation in Harrowby, Man. Production of the in-demand fertilizer ingredient began on Friday. Premier Heather Stefanson said the facility is expected to mine 250,000 tonnes of potash per year.

"We've been talking about something like this in Manitoba for decades now, and it's just so exciting to stand here with all of you on this historic day," Stefanson said.

The facility uses a unique, low-disturbance process that has a smaller environmental footprint than the traditional methods. The mine will be a carbon-neutral facility.

PADCOM has already spent more than $12 million on the project, of which Gambler First Nation is a 20 per cent equity partner.

Chief David LeDoux said the process in getting the plant running has been a long one, but ultimately good for the community.

"We need other First Nations to get energized and get in to the idea of working with other people," said LeDoux, "Because it is a super-friendly atmosphere to work in, I've never experienced this before in my life."

PADCOM said it will share 11 per cent of its net profits with local First Nations, the Manitoba Métis Federation and other local governments.

"All you're doing is making good friends when you work with people who have the same vision for the province," LeDoux said.