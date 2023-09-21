Manitoba party leaders to square off in live, hour-long televised debate
Manitoba's three main party leaders are scheduled to face each other tonight in a televised debate ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election.
The hour-long forum comes as two opinion polls this week suggest the Opposition New Democrats have a commanding lead in public support.
The surveys by Angus Reid and Probe Research both suggest the NDP have a noticeable lead provincewide and a very big lead in Winnipeg, where most legislature seats are.
The Probe poll, commissioned by CTV and the Winnipeg Free Press, suggests the Liberals have lost a lot of support, which has gone to the NDP.
Political analyst Royce Koop, at the University of Manitoba, says the NDP has stayed focused on health care, and a number of Tory seats in Winnipeg are in play.
Advance polls open Saturday and the party leaders are set to face each other again next week at an event hosted by the Brandon Chamber of Commerce.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.
