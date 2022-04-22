Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill

Manitobans will soon have expanded access to Pfizer's antiviral pill to combat COVID-19. A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.

