Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.

Stefanson, who became premier two years ago, said she visited Lt.-Gov. Anita Neville Tuesday morning and the writ for the election was officially dropped.

"I am excited to be here with many excited members of our strong PC team to talk about affordability and how we will continue helping you -- Manitobans -- make ends meet," Stefanson told a news conference flanked by cheering Progressive Conservative candidates.

She said if re-elected, her party would remove the carbon tax on hydro within 10 days and lower income taxes.

Stefanson is aiming to lead the Progressive Conservatives to a third consecutive majority.

Opinion polls have suggested it will be an uphill battle, as support for the Tories dropped sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Opposition New Democrats have been leading in the polls, especially in Winnipeg where most legislature seats are concentrated.

The Manitoba Liberal Party is seeking to add to the three legislature seats it currently holds, which is not enough for official party status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.