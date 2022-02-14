Manitoba premier not in support of potential use of Emergencies Act in the province

With invocation of the Emergencies Act by the federal government to deal with protests and border blockades, Manitoba’s premier said she doesn’t believe the act should be applied in the province.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Premier Heather Stefanson said Winnipeg’s situation with protests is different from Ottawa’s situation, and the current blockade at Emerson is different from the one in Windsor that was cleared this weekend.

“In my view, the sweeping effects and signals associated with the never-before-used Emergencies Act are not constructive here in Manitoba, where caution must be taken against overreach and unintended negative consequences,” Stefanson wrote in a statement. “While the situation is very different in Ontario, this ultimate federal legislation should only be considered on a measured and proportional basis, in locations where it is truly needed.”

In her statement, Stefanson said she is taking the advice of law enforcement officials in the RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service, and said both agencies are satisfied that they have “full tactical control over operations.”

Stefanson added that it is time for the protests and blockades to end in Manitoba.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Quebec Premier Francois Legault all said Monday they were not in favour of the Emergencies Act being applied in their provinces.

-With files from The Canadian Press