Manitoba Premier says Orange Shirt Day will not be a stat holiday this year

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, known as Orange Shirt Day, will not be a statutory holiday this year in Manitoba.

Last summer Premier Heather Stefanson said there was not enough time to put it in place for September 30, as consultations had to be done.

Following a morning address to the province’s construction sector Tuesday, Stefanson was asked if the day would become a stat this year. Stefanson said nothing will change this year.

“It will be the same as last year in terms of the way it has been dealt with,” she said.

The premier said there is no consensus within the Indigenous community on what should be done.

“I would like to let them do what they want with the day,” said Stefanson.

She also suggests it could be a hardship for businesses.

“There is some concern over businesses and the cost to them particularly right now,” she said.

Right now September 30 is a statutory holiday for federal workers and workplaces. Students and some provincial workers also have the day off in Manitoba.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said Tuesday he is open to it becoming a stat in this province.

“We as a community, as a city, are focused on acts of reconciliation because we need to continue to walk that journey together,” said Gillingham.