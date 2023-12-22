Manitoba premier wants to turn derelict buildings into new social housing

The Manitoba government is looking at ways to turn derelict buildings into new housing.

Expropriating buildings from problem landlords -- and fixing them up -- would help the NDP government meet its target of eliminating chronic homelessness within eight years, Premier Wab Kinew said in a year-end interview.

"Cities and municipalities do have expropriation powers ΓÇª but if there's more that's required, we're open to that," Kinew said.

He said the province won't be able to build housing quickly enough, or in a cost-effective enough way, to meet housing needs,

"One of the easier ways for us to move forward on adding to the housing stock, as it pertains to getting people out of bus shacks and out of encampments, is to find an existing hotel or an existing apartment building that's maybe not fit to be lived in right now, but with six months and a more modest investment, could be."

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham likes the idea. The city has some 750 derelict properties on it watchlist and a shortage of housing at the same time.

"We need more housing immediately, so converting (derelict) properties to their highest and best use is something that I really want to explore," Gillingham said.

Addressing vacant and derelict properties would also reduce the risk of fires and improve neighbourhoods, Gillingham said.

Discussions between the city and province have been preliminary, and no specific plan has been developed, but Gillingham is encouraged. Kinew said at the very least, the province could find a way to provide "political cover" for municipal governments.

The NDP promised during the campaign for the Oct. 3 election to tackle homelessness using a system developed in Houston. Officials there partnered with local organizations to have existing housing stock made available for people in encampments.

Kinew said he is looking at ways to ensure municipal governments can force problem landlords to turn over properties.

"I would always like to see an amicable transaction as the preferred course forward, but I think that people who call this a humanitarian crisis are right," he said.

"And given the scope of the humanitarian crisis, I think we do need to put other options on the table."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023