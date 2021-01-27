WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers have charged one woman in relation to the misappropriation of over $100,000 from the Kleefeld Recreation Association (KRA).

On Feb. 1, 2019, officials with the Rural Municipality of Hanover contacted police about the alleged misappropriation of funds from the KRA.

The officials said that during a regularly scheduled audit, they found a number of “suspicious” transactions from within the association. According to police, a forensic financial review was completed and found misappropriation of more than $100,000 in funds.

Mounties said this financial review found several irregularities between 2011 and 2018, including unsupported payments for non-KRA-related expenses, such as credit card payments and payments to stores.

Police said they reviewed this information and conducted a criminal investigation.

On Jan. 15, officers charged Nicole Rempel, 44, with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document. Rempel held various titles in the KRA, including president, secretary and treasurer.

Rempel has been given a summons to appear in court on March 23.

None of the charges in this investigation have been proven in court.

Mounties note that they don’t anticipate any further investigation at this time.