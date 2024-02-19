Manitoba RCMP lay charges in death of baby

The Manitoba RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.

On Monday, police announced that Jayna Knott, 26, was charged in connection with the homicide of a baby. This charge has not been proven in court.

This news comes after CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that a child died on Wasagamack First Nation on Saturday.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Knott is in custody.