Manitoba RCMP searching for suspect in sexual assault of teen girl

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

According to RCMP, the incident took place on Sept. 13 around 9:30 p.m. in Thompson, Man.

Mounties allege a 16-year-old girl was walking home on a trail leading to Lynx Crescent, near the Deerwood Park area, when she was grabbed by an unknown male and sexually assaulted.

The girl was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg for her injuries.

Police describe the suspect as Indigenous in appearance, about five-foot-eight in height and average weight. Officers said he has thin eyebrows, a crooked nose and a short beard. During the incident, he was wearing a black Nike sweater, black pants, black Air Force 1 sneakers, a black toque, and a black medical mask around his neck.

Mounties ask anyone with information to call 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Officers have not received any other reports of sexual assaults in this area, but caution people against walking alone on the trails if possible. They added that people should walk without headphones so they can be aware of their surroundings, noting that if they are confronted, they should be loud and yell for help.