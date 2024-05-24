Manitoba RCMP shoot and kill man allegedly assaulting woman in car

A 51-year-old man was fatally shot by RCMP on a Manitoba highway Friday morning.

According to a news release from RCMP, officers from the Steinbach detachment were patrolling on Highway 52 near La Broquerie for a suspicious man in the area.

Officers saw a vehicle stopped on the highway with a man standing by the driver-side door.

According to RCMP, the man was reaching into the vehicle and assaulting the female driver while holding an edged weapon. Officers ordered the man to step away, but they said the man then approached the officers with the weapon.

“Despite orders to drop the weapon, the suspect continued towards officers, and an officer discharged their firearm,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

Medical aid was provided until emergency services arrived- the man, who was from the Ste. Anne area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female suffered minor injuries from the assault.

RCMP Major Crimes Services is in charge of the police investigation, while the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been contacted.

Highway 52 remains closed Friday morning, and a detour is in place.