Manitoba RCMP to discuss multi-year operation focused on illicit drugs and guns

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP will be providing information on Tuesday on Project Divergent -- an operation focused on illicit drugs and guns.

Mounties will be speaking at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the “D” Division headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

At the news conference, officers will be discussing Project Divergent, which they describe as a multi-year, national and international operation focused on the importation and distribution of illicit guns and drugs.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.