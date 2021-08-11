WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of people hospitalized due to the virus continues to drop.

The provincial dashboard shows the new cases on Wednesday bring the total number of cases in Manitoba to 57,923, including 583 active cases and 56,157 recoveries. The provincial five-day test positivity rate sits at 2.8 per cent.

The dashboard shows the total number of deaths dropped by one on Wednesday, leaving the total at 1,183. No further information was provided about the death that was removed.

Hospitalizations continued to drop on Wednesday, with 77 people in hospital with COVID-19. The number of patients in hospital have been dropping steadily in Manitoba since the end of July.

The dashboard shows 13 patients are in ICU due to the virus, though only three patients have active cases. The remaining patients are no longer infectious but still require critical care.