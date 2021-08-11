WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has identified three cases of the Delta Plus variant – a sub-lineage of the more infectious Delta variant, which has also jumped in the province.

According to the provincial dashboard, which was updated Wednesday, three cases of the Delta Plus (AY.3) variant of concern have been identified. Of these cases, two are recovered while one case is still active.

This variant is among three sub-lineages of the Delta variant that are considered Delta Plus, including AY.1, AY.2, AY.3.

"At the moment there are no major public health concerns due to low case numbers," a spokesperson for the province told CTV News in a statement.

These cases are in addition to a spike of 160 more Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases identified in Manitoba as of Wednesday.

According to the province, total Delta variant cases jumped from 648 on Tuesday to 808 on Wednesday.

A provincial spokesperson said technical issues caused some delays in the sequencing that resulted in the apparent increase in Delta cases.

Of Manitoba's total Delta variant cases, 729 have recovered and 71 are still active. Eight deaths have been linked to this variant.

The spokesperson said, for the most part, these are separate cases.

In total, Manitoba has recorded 16,829 variant of concern cases. Of these total cases, 330 are active while 16,311 have recovered. The province has linked 188 deaths to variants of concern.

The majority of Manitoba's identified cases are the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7.), which accounts for 7,192 cases, including 6,911 recoveries, 130 active cases, and 151 deaths.

The number of unspecified variant of concern cases dropped by 212 on Wednesday, to 8,489. Unspecified cases are the variant of concern cases that have not been identified as one specific variant. The province says testing may later determine an unspecified variant is linked to a specific variant.

"Manitoban’s best defence against the transmission of this virus has always been the actions of Manitobans," the spokesperson said. "Staying home when ill, washing your hands, practicing physical distancing, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated are all fundamentals that are still there for Manitobans."