Manitoba releases strategy for province's mineral future

The Manitoba government released a strategy to secure the province’s mineral future, with a focus on getting critical mineral projects up quicker, while respecting the environment and creating Indigenous partnerships.

“Manitoba has what the world needs,” said Economic Development Minister Jamie Moses at a news conference on Monday.

“We know that securing our critical mineral supply chain, especially as we expect demand to double by 2040, makes having this type of strategy even more important.”

The province’s strategy aims to attract investment and create jobs through actions that include the creation of a Critical Mineral Office, investment in regional infrastructure projects, and the development of a mining revenue-sharing model in partnership with Indigenous communities.

“This strategy highlights that we here in Manitoba are located right in the centre of a continent, right in the link between the Atlantic corridors, the Asia-Pacific corridors,” Moses said.

“The fact that we have a connection from the U.S. to Mexico and we have our own deep sea port at the Port of Churchill... All the things that give us the Manitoba advantage.”

Along with releasing the strategy, the government is also investing $2 million into the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund and helping to revise the guidelines for early mineral exploration.

The federal government has identified 34 minerals as critical for promoting green energy and sustainable economic success. Manitoba has 30 of these minerals.

More information about the strategy can be found online.