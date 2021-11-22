Manitoba reports multiple new COVID-19 outbreaks

WINNIPEG -

Health officials in the province have reported several outbreaks linked to COVID-19.

As of Monday, the province reported five new outbreaks in total, two of which are in Winnipeg.

Those include Holy Family Home and the Grace Hospital 4 North surgery unit.

Portage la Prairie has an outbreak at the Manitoba Development Centre in the Lawnside unit.

There are also outbreaks at the Village View Lodge assisted living facility in Plumas and the Country Meadow personal care home in Neepawa.

Each of these facilities have been moved to red or critical on the province's Pandemic Response System.

Manitoba recorded 136 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and seven deaths were reported since Friday, two happening on Monday.