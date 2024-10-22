Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio

The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.

Economic and Development Minister Jamie Moses made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the changes, which will come into effect on Oct. 30, will promote safety and better training.

The minister added that changes to the Apprenticeship and Certification General Regulation will also ensure apprentices receive high-quality supervision and appropriate supports.

“The reason that we’re making this change is very simple; Manitobans deserve to go to work in a safe work environment and come home safely from those workplaces at the end of the day,” he said at a new conference on Tuesday.

Moses said the province is making other regulatory changes that will modernize the apprenticeship system to remove administrative burdens and improve the province’s competitiveness with other jurisdictions.

He added existing apprenticeship agreements can continue if employers have been permitted to have journeypersons supervise more than one apprentice; apprentices actively demonstrate continued progress; and journeypersons do not take on additional apprentices.

“Proper supports and supervision are necessary, and that’s part of what will ensure workers come home safely at the end of the day,” Moses said.

“In addition, a highly skilled workforce and helping apprentices get to completion is essential, and getting to that Red Seal worker is what’s needed as a part of growing our active and dynamic economy.”

The province noted the previous government got rid of the 1:1 ratio requirement, which was initially established in response to the 1999 death of Michael Skanderberg, who was killed while working unsupervised.

More information on Manitoba’s apprenticeship and certification system can be found online.

Association disappointed

In a statement, executive director of the Construction Association of Rural Manitoba (CARM) Shawn Wood said the organization is “disappointed” by the province’s decision, saying it will reduce apprenticeship numbers at a time when skilled labour is needed.

He added it also limits opportunities for young people to get into an industry with well-paying jobs and could drive workers to other provinces.

CARM is now asking the province to reconsider its decision, adding that it will provide any required consultation to ensure industry growth, employment opportunities and a successful apprenticeship program