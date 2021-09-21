Manitoba riding continues to be unclaimed, votes are neck and neck
At the end of the day Monday, one Manitoba riding remained unclaimed in the federal election.
That result has not changed late Tuesday afternoon.
The riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley is coming down to the wire, but a winner is still not known.
The riding is down to a two-horse race between incumbent Marty Morantz with the Conservative Party of Canada and Doug Eyolfson with the Liberal Party of Canada.
Morantz won the riding in 2019, beating out Eyolfson, who held the seat before him.
On Monday, one political scientist said it could be a few days before we know the result of the riding and the mail-in ballots will be the ones that determine the race.
As of Tuesday at 5 p.m., Morantz held a minor lead securing 38.9 per cent of the vote, while Eyolfson is right on his tail with 38.7 per cent. So far, 169 of 170 polls are reporting.
You can watch the votes come in on the CTV News Winnipeg Election Map.
When a result has been announced, CTV News will provide an update on the riding.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says mostly maskless PPC rally in Saskatoon 'unfortunate'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says “it’s unfortunate” that people who attended the People’s Party of Canada election headquarters in Saskatoon flaunted the province’s mask mandate.
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
Saskatoon voter frustrated over accessibility issues at polling station
A Saskatoon man says his polling station wasn’t set up for him to enter in his wheelchair despite being led to believe it was accessible.
Regina
-
Sask. reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for 3rd straight day; 4 children hospitalized
Saskatchewan broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, marking the third straight day the province has done so.
-
Arrest leads to numerous weapons charges after altercation with police
The Regina Police Service charged a Regina man who fled on a bicycle after an alleged assault Monday night.
-
'The most pointless election': Sask. Premier responds to federal election results
After yesterday's election, Premier Scott Moe is calling the election “pointless” and wants Justin Trudeau to get to work addressing the real issues facing Canadians.
Calgary
-
Tyler Shandro no longer Alberta's health minister, moved to labour and immigration
Premier Jason Kenney switched Tyler Shandro and Jason Copping's portfolios in a mid-afternoon cabinet shuffle Tuesday.
-
Calgary man wanted in sexual assault of 13-year-old arrested in Ontario
A Calgary man wanted on a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl has been captured.
-
Special meeting of Calgary city council called to discuss COVID-19
A special meeting of Calgary's city council has been called for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the response to the pandemic, along with a confidential personnel matter.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shandro out as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle
Tyler Shandro is no longer Alberta's health minister as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle on Tuesday afternoon.
-
LIVE at 5
LIVE at 5 | Kenney, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update after cabinet shuffle
Premier Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will deliver a COVID-19 update after Tuesday afternoon's cabinet shuffle.
-
Police want information on man's whereabouts prior to death
Edmonton police are trying to determine the last known whereabouts of Scott Dale Johnson, 39, prior to his death in September of 2020.
Toronto
-
A new tool is helping Ontarians easily show their proof of vaccination starting tomorrow
Add your vaccination status to your iPhone in three easy steps.
-
Toronto about to be hit with 'significant rainfall' as multi-day storm moves in
Environment Canada is warning that some parts of the city could see up to 75mm of rain and that thunderstorms and flooding are a possibility.
-
Important things to know with one day until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
With just days to go before Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect there are some important things to know about how it will work.
Montreal
-
Quebec government considering special law to prevent anti-vaxx protesters from blocking access to hospitals, schools
Quebec premier François Legault said it’s 'unacceptable' that people have been protesting against the vaccine passport outside hospitals and schools recently and said the province could turn to the law to put an end to them.
-
French-language minister calls for calm as Bill 96 consultations begin
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette called for calm Tuesday morning in his remarks before the start of consultations on language law Bill 96.
-
Fate of Trois-Rivières, Brome-Missisquoi and other Quebec ridings still uncertain after Monday's election
In Quebec, six ridings were awaiting final decisions as of Tuesday afternoon, with the closest Quebec battles in Brome-Missisquoi and Trois-Rivières.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Watson pushes for free transit for all riders in December
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he will be pushing to make transit service in the city free for all riders this December.
-
LRT train had already derailed before reaching station but kept going: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the LRT train that derailed west of Tremblay Station on Sunday actually derailed before reaching the station but kept going until it had passed the rail bridge over Riverside Drive.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop back below 500 on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 46 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases is back below 500.
Northern Ontario
-
Disturbing video shows North Bay students shouting pro-Hitler, anti-Semitic slogans
North Bay Police and the city’s French Catholic school board are responding to a cellphone video that shows a group of students shouting anti-Semitic slogans on a school field.
-
Handful of votes separate candidates in Sault Ste. Marie as vote count continues
The federal election Monday night still has some drama for voters in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Hit-and-run suspect on the loose after series of crashes around Sudbury: police
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid Longyear Drive in the Falconbridge area as they search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick reports 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, active cases rise to 509
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 40 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 509.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 COVID-19 cases; active infections drop
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections declined.
-
Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
Here are the federal election results for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
-
Kitchener-Conestoga, Kitchener South-Hespeler ridings still too close to call
Nearly 24 hours after the election polls closed, two ridings in Waterloo Region are still too close to call.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. hospitalizations still surging as hundreds of surgeries delayed
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals continued to climb on Tuesday, adding to the pandemic's ongoing strain on health-care resources that has already resulted in hundreds of delayed surgeries in recent weeks.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Rockfall closes climbing routes on B.C.'s 'Chief'
Climbing on many routes of the renowned Stawamus Chief in Squamish, B.C., has been suspended until at least early next year after what BC Parks says are "multiple, significant rockfalls."
-
Despite plan to cull dozens of coyotes, Vancouver's Stanley Park fully reopens after only 4 killed
Officials planned to trap and kill dozens of Stanley Park coyotes during a two-week cull, but with only four of the animals euthanized, the park is still reopening on schedule.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases, as influx delays surgeries
There are now 5,282 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 619 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Man arrested after sexual assault on transit bus: Saanich police
Saanich police say a man has been arrested after a sexual assault aboard a BC Transit bus.
-
Initial repairs nearly complete after undersea cables that power Vancouver Island damaged: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says it's still hard at work repairing damage to underwater cables that bring electricity to Vancouver Island.