Manitoba's economic recovery did not get attention it needed due to election: business community

The 44th general election meant Manitoba’s economic recovery did not get the attention it needed in the last few months, according to the province’s business community.

Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said this is a concern for the business community right now.

“There wasn’t a lot of discussion about getting our fiscal house in order, about really rebuilding the economy as well, because growing the economy is really the only path that we can see to get things back to normal after we’ve dealt with COVID as long as we have,” he said.

Davidson added that the business community is looking to make sure that support will be there for the hardest-hit sectors once the election is over.

He said Manitoba’s business community wants a plan for how the economy will move forward.

“During this election we saw lots of big promises, lots of big dollars, which means additional costs that are going to put back on the taxpayers,” Davidson said.

“The only way to pay for those is by growing the economy and that’s something we’re really focused on.”

He noted the government will also need strategies, plans and programs for addressing workforce needs.

“I think the reality moving forward is making sure that were focused on getting through the pandemic, which is absolutely critical, and then seeing that our economy grows on the other side,” Davison said.

