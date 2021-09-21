Manitoba's economic recovery did not get attention it needed due to election: business community
The 44th general election meant Manitoba’s economic recovery did not get the attention it needed in the last few months, according to the province’s business community.
Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said this is a concern for the business community right now.
“There wasn’t a lot of discussion about getting our fiscal house in order, about really rebuilding the economy as well, because growing the economy is really the only path that we can see to get things back to normal after we’ve dealt with COVID as long as we have,” he said.
Davidson added that the business community is looking to make sure that support will be there for the hardest-hit sectors once the election is over.
He said Manitoba’s business community wants a plan for how the economy will move forward.
“During this election we saw lots of big promises, lots of big dollars, which means additional costs that are going to put back on the taxpayers,” Davidson said.
“The only way to pay for those is by growing the economy and that’s something we’re really focused on.”
He noted the government will also need strategies, plans and programs for addressing workforce needs.
“I think the reality moving forward is making sure that were focused on getting through the pandemic, which is absolutely critical, and then seeing that our economy grows on the other side,” Davison said.
- With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.
'More of the same': Canadian newspaper front pages day after election night
Much of the country is waking up to 'more of the same' Tuesday morning after Canadians re-elected another Liberal minority government in the 2021 federal election.
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats may hold the balance of power in the next Liberal minority government by playing a key role in helping pass confidence matters and key legislation.
Greens win first Ontario seat ever as national vote dries up
The Green Party is sending more than one MP to Ottawa for just the second time in its history, even as it appeared to lose a significant amount of the voter support it received in 2019 and its leader didn't come close to winning her desired seat.
PPC Leader Maxime Bernier fails to win seat, but party increases popular vote
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has failed to win back his old seat in Beauce, Que., but his party looks to increase its popular vote.
REPLAY: Election 2021 results and analysis
A 36-day federal election campaign came to an end with a result that will give the Liberals another minority government. Replay the CTVNews.ca live blog from election day.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
'People aren't scared of COVID here': Few masks in sight at PPC headquarters on election night in Saskatoon
Maxime Bernier mingled with the People's Party of Canada faithful in Saskatoon on election night.
-
In tight race, Conservative Brad Redekopp wins Saskatoon battleground riding
Conservative candidates are leading or elected in every Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
Regina
-
Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
-
Regina results: 3 Conservative MPs re-elected
Conservative candidates Andrew Scheer, Michael Kram and Warren Steinley have been re-elected in Regina.
-
'People aren't scared of COVID here': Few masks in sight at PPC headquarters on election night in Saskatoon
Maxime Bernier mingled with the People's Party of Canada faithful in Saskatoon on election night.
Calgary
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Federal election 2021: Chahal lone Liberal elected in Calgary
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit record high, 4.6K new weekend cases
Alberta also recorded 22 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
-
Liberal Boissonnault leads Conservative Cumming by triple-digit votes in Edmonton Centre
Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.
-
NDP's Desjarlais holds lead over Conservative Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach battle
New Democrat candidate Blake Desjarlais held a narrow lead over incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach late Monday night, but the race remained too close to call according to CTV News projections.
Toronto
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Former Liberal candidate ousted from party due to dropped sex assault charge wins in Toronto
A former Toronto Liberal candidate who was ousted from the party just days before the election after a dropped sexual assault charge was brought to light is projected to have won his riding.
-
Registration for fall recreation programs opens this week in Toronto
Registration for the City of Toronto’s fall recreation programming opens this week.
Montreal
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Nine people, including five-year-old child, hit by car in lineup outside Montreal polling station
The collision happened at the voting station at the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St.
-
Montreal mayor congratulates Trudeau on re-election, outlines city's priorities
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante took to Twitter Tuesday morning to congratulate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government on their federal election win.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Votes: Liberals win seven seats in Ottawa, Conservatives win one seat
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in Ottawa in the 44th general election.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Live: Federal election results for the Ottawa area
CTV News Ottawa covers the federal electios in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal fire in Sudbury's Donovan neighbourhood deemed suspicious
Sudbury fire officials say police and the fire marshal have been called in to investigate a suspicious fire where one person was found dead.
-
Liberals maintain the Sudbury riding
The CTV News Decision Desk has declared Liberal Vivane Lapointe the MP-Elect for the Sudbury riding.
-
Still some razor-close races in northern Ontario as election night winds down
Five of the seven northern Ontario ridings covered by CTV Northern Ontario have been called as of midnight, but two other contests are up in the air.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
LIVE RESULTS
LIVE RESULTS | Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area as they come in
Follow along with the latest federal election results for Waterloo Region.
-
Kitchener Centre results: Mike Morrice wins riding for Green Party
Mike Morrice with the Green Party has been declared the winner of Kitchener Centre by CTV News’ Decision Desk.
-
Significant rainfall expected to hit Waterloo-Wellington area
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect heavy rainfall Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Election 2021: These 3 B.C. ridings are still too close to call
Most ridings in British Columbia had a winner within three hours of polls closing in the 44th Canadian federal election Monday night, but three were still too close to call as of 6 a.m. the next day.
-
Election 2021: Here's how the parties fared in B.C.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
-
With more than 300 in hospital, health officials to provide another update on COVID-19 in B.C.
After announcing nearly 1,700 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend, health officials in British Columbia will give another update on the spread of the disease Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Election 2021: Nanaimo-Ladysmith too close to call between Conservatives, NDP, Greens
As the votes are being counted across Canada, CTV News is tracking the results of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding.
-
Election 2021: NDP's Laurel Collins projected winner in Victoria riding
CTV News is projecting Laurel Collins, incumbent NDP candidate for Victoria, will be re-elected in the 2021 federal election.