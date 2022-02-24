Manitoba's immunization verifier app to remain available after proof of vaccination rules are lifted

A proof of COVID-19 vaccination card issued in Manitoba, which will be required when attending a restaurant, theatre or concert in Manitoba. Identifying information on the card has been blurred. (CTV News File Photo) A proof of COVID-19 vaccination card issued in Manitoba, which will be required when attending a restaurant, theatre or concert in Manitoba. Identifying information on the card has been blurred. (CTV News File Photo)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine map: Where Russian attacks are being reported

CTVNews.ca visualizations highlight more than a dozen locations in Ukraine where explosions have been reported since Russia launched attacks Thursday, as well as facts about Ukraine’s most populated centres and the surrounding NATO member states.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island