    Manitoba's Jennifer Jones stays perfect at her last Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    A curling rock is seen in this file image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) A curling rock is seen in this file image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
    Manitoba's Jennifer Jones scored five in the final end to rout Yukon's Bayly Scoffin in eight ends in Sunday's morning draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

    Jones improved to 2-0 in her 18th appearance at the women's national curling championship, which she said will be her last.

    British Columbia's Clancy Grandy doubled Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 10-5.

    Rachel Homan bested Danielle Inglis in an all-Ontario showdown.

    Nova Scotia's Heather Smith beat New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 10-8.

    Grandy and Homan also started the tournament with two wins.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

