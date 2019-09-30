

Megan Benedictson, CTV News Winnipeg





Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon is said to be resting comfortably after undergoing surgery for breast cancer Monday.

In a statement to media, the province said the lieutenant-governor will be unable to perform her duties in the role. It did not say when she is expected to return.

Filmon, a former chair of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, motivational speaker and wife to former Manitoba premier Gary Filmon, was appointed to the post in 2015.

The province said the Administrator of the Government of Manitoba has the power to carry out the functions of the lieutenant-governor in her absence, explaining that, “By order of the Governor-General in Council, the Chief Justice of Manitoba and other judges of the courts of Manitoba, in order of seniority, are empowered to act as Administrator as needed.”

The province said lieutenant-governor and her family has asked for privacy while she recovers.