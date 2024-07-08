Manitoba's new MLA to be sworn in on Monday

Manitoba’s newest NDP MLA is set to be sworn in to office on Monday.

Carla Compton won the Tuxedo byelection last month, beating the PC Party by 617 votes.

The Tuxedo seat had been a PC stronghold since 1981 when the riding was first created. The seat was left empty after former Premier Heather Stefanson announced her resignation.

Compton, who is a registered nurse, focused on health care throughout her campaign.