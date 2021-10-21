Manitoba's state of emergency to end on Thursday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba’s state of emergency will expire on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Premier Kelvin Goertzen and Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement in a news release, saying the order is no longer necessary to help protect Manitobans against COVID-19.

The province first declared a state of emergency on March 20, 2020.

The province said it could continue to implement public health orders without a state of emergency, adding that it will declare a new state of emergency if one is needed.

This is a developing story. More details to come.