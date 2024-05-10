RCMP seize illegal cigarettes from Selkirk business

RCMP in Selkirk have seized more than 40,000 illegal cigarettes from a business as part of a crackdown on the sale of unregulated tobacco.

According to RCMP, officers executed the search warrant on April 24 at a business in the 400 block of Main Street in the town.

More than 42,000 illegal cigarettes, over $18,000 in cash and a small amount of cannabis was seized.

A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including possession of proceeds of crime, unauthorized distribution under the Cannabis Act, and possessing 25 or more units of unmarked tobacco. The charges have not been tested in court.

RCMP said if convicted of the tobacco charge, the suspect could face a tax penalty of over $40,000.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Selkirk court on July 5.

The investigation continues.