WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • RCMP seize illegal cigarettes from Selkirk business

    More than 42,000 illegal cigarettes were seized from a store in Selkirk in April (Manitoba RCMP) More than 42,000 illegal cigarettes were seized from a store in Selkirk in April (Manitoba RCMP)
    Share

    RCMP in Selkirk have seized more than 40,000 illegal cigarettes from a business as part of a crackdown on the sale of unregulated tobacco.

    According to RCMP, officers executed the search warrant on April 24 at a business in the 400 block of Main Street in the town.

    More than 42,000 illegal cigarettes, over $18,000 in cash and a small amount of cannabis was seized.

    A 22-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including possession of proceeds of crime, unauthorized distribution under the Cannabis Act, and possessing 25 or more units of unmarked tobacco. The charges have not been tested in court.

    RCMP said if convicted of the tobacco charge, the suspect could face a tax penalty of over $40,000.

    The suspect is scheduled to appear in Selkirk court on July 5.

    The investigation continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News