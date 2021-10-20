Manitoba's top doctor clarifies mask rules in wake of politicians' maskless photos
Manitoba's top doctor is clarifying some rules about wearing masks in public places.
The topic of mask wearing in indoor public places has been front and centre in Manitoba after three Manitoba MLAs apologized for not wearing masks while taking a picture at an event last week.
Families Minister Rochelle Squires, Health Minister Audrey Gordon and Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox were all pictured at an event Saturday at the Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) without their masks on.
Winnipeg councillor Markus Chambers was also briefly seen with his mask off while taking a picture.
All have since apologized for the incident.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, offered some clarification about the rules on Wednesday. He said while people should be wearing masks the majority of the time, there are exceptions.
"Performers are allowed to remove their masks, people speaking at these events are allowed to remove their masks. Certainly, you are allowed to remove your mask for a brief period of time to receive a service such as taking a picture. We know you can remove your mask if you are going to consume a beverage or meal," said Roussin.
He added the mask should be put back on as soon as possible afterward.
Roussin said he didn't have the specifies from the WAG event but said if the masks were off just for a picture, that is acceptable.
Gordon offered a second apology on Tuesday following another picture from the weekend event at the WAG showing her standing maskless with a group of people.
In a statement to CTV News, Manitoba Justice said it, "has consistently confirmed that all credible reports are assessed for further action, which may include education, warnings or fines."
Gordon did say that if she was given a ticket for not wearing a mask, she would pay for it.
-With files from CTV's Danton Unger and Josh Crabb
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
Charges unlikely for riders who didn't intervene in Philadelphia train rape
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don't anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
Sask. reports 5 COVID-19-related deaths, 246 new cases
Saskatchewan reported five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 246 new cases of the virus.
-
Sask. 13-year-old facing 1st-degree murder charge not seeking bail
A youth charged with first-degree murder in connection to a death in Choiceland remains in custody as his lawyer waits for files from RCMP.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
-
Sask. modelling predicts 'unsustainable' rise in ICU admissions without further public health orders
The current trend of high numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could continue into 2022 without the addition of any further public health orders, according to modelling provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Calgary
-
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
Forensic pathologist at Calgary murder trial says it's unlikely toddler Aliyah Sanderson died from a fall
A forensic pathologist says it's unlikely a toddler found buried with her mother two years ago west of Calgary died as a result of an accidental fall.
-
Calgary Humane Society is full of dogs, needs urgent help
The Calgary Humane Society is hoping for help dealing with a dog overload.
Edmonton
-
'He just bust in': Fear, anger in Montrose after 89-year-old woman sexually assaulted
Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her home Monday, and neighbours are hoping an arrest is made quickly.
-
At least 92 per cent of Alberta healthcare workers vaccinated, 61 employees quit
While the vast majority of Alberta Health Services employees have complied with vaccination rules – 61 out of more than 100,000 decided they’d rather quit than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Shooting homicide victim identified as 24-year-old
Police have identified a man shot near Whyte Avenue earlier this month and ruled his death a homicide.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals denounce Liberal MPP who asked for exemptions for unvaccinated health-care workers
Ontario’s Liberal Party is distancing itself from one of its own MPPs after he privately asked the provincial government to help a health-care worker remain on the job while unvaccinated.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
Toronto hopes it can begin vaccinating younger school-aged children in 'coming weeks:' official
Toronto’s top doctor is expressing optimism that Health Canada will approve the Pfizer vaccine for use in children as young as five in “the coming weeks” and when it does she says that the city will be ready to roll out a “multi-pronged campaign” focused on ensuring as many school-aged children get vaccinated as possible.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe violent knife attack in alleged femicide near McGill University
Several people bore witness to the violent scene of a knife attack on a Montreal street Tuesday afternoon, which left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in Monday's fatal stabbing, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
'No minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers': Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault came under fire this week for claiming “no minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers” during his Tuesday inaugural speech.
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW | 'I got my credit card ready': Councillor offers to buy used buses for OC Transpo
During Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 13 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
Improperly torqued bolts caused Ottawa LRT derailment
Improperly torqued bolts caused the derailment that has shut Ottawa’s LRT system down for more than a month, the city’s transit commission heard Wednesday.
-
Kingston, Ont. police looking for leads in double homicide on chaotic weekend
Kingston police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate what is now a double homicide on a chaotic weekend in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Court documents detail standoff between Laurentian, auditor general, over insolvency audit
A dispute between Laurentian University and the Auditor General's office boiled over last summer, with AG staff refusing to leave the university until they gained access to all the documents they were seeking.
-
Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Kitchener
-
71 year-old woman airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash
A 71 year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; active infections, hospitalizations dip
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations and active infections continue to decline.
-
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
'Earthshot' prize winner with Vancouver connection hopes to mitigate wildfire risk, change perceptions
A startup, whose co-founder grew up in Vancouver, became one of the inaugural winners of the Earthshot Prize, created by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
-
B.C. Children's Hospital ER seeing increase in number of patients with respiratory viruses
An 'unusually high' number of patients with respiratory viruses have been showing up over the past month at the emergency department at B.C. Children's Hospital.
-
Deadly COVID-19 outbreak reported at B.C. hospital in region managing surge in cases
Another hospital in B.C.'s north has declared a COVID-19 outbreak and in this case, it's become deadly.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria police officer assaulted, suffers concussion during arrest: VicPD
Police in Victoria say one of their officers was sent to hospital with a concussion Wednesday after he was assaulted during an arrest.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide case update
Provincial health officials will provide an update on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Wednesday.
-
'Bomb cyclone' brings severe wind warnings to Vancouver Island
Wind warnings have been issued for Vancouver Island as the remnants of Typhoon Namtheun barrel down on the region.