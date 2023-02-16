Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform

WINNIPEG -

The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says changes are needed to prevent people being victimized by offenders who should be behind bars.

Earlier this year, the premiers called on the federal government to establish a "reverse onus" system for specific firearm offences that would require the person seeking bail to demonstrate why they should not remain behind bars.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said he would give the idea serious consideration and that it would be discussed at a meeting with provincial and territorial ministers.

In a letter to Lametti, Goertzen and Saskatchewan Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre say there has been no date set for that meeting.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan want bail reform to go further so that people who commit violent offences with knives and modified bear spray face more stringent conditions when they apply for bail.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.