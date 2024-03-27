Manitoba seeing increase in fuel supply amid pipeline repairs

Manitoba is seeing an increase in gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel supply as the Imperial Oil pipeline is being repaired.

This news comes after the recent shutdown of the pipeline created fuel supply challenges in the province.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba government gave an update on the situation, saying supplies are being maintained through ongoing deliveries. It noted that it is meeting with suppliers and tracking fuel supply levels, price impacts and fuel distribution.

Work is currently underway to upgrade the offloading capacity at fuel terminals in Winnipeg. Once finished, these upgrades will increase the volume of fuel that can be transferred from rail to truck for distribution.

Imperial Oil had informed the province that preparations are underway to replace an affected section of the pipeline near Saint-Adolphe. Provincial inspectors are monitoring the work.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Imperial Oil released a statement announcing a three-month pause on its Winnipeg Products Pipeline. The company said it is carrying out preventative maintenance, and that it’s working to prevent any disruptions.