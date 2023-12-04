Manitoba seeing spike in youth suicide rate
This report contains details referencing suicide some viewers may find distressing.
Communities and advocates are calling for change to help young people struggling with thoughts of self-harm.
Every day Sheena Girouard, Inner City Youth Alive’s Engage Education director, works with young people who've been out of school for several years.
"A good chunk of them are suffering with suicide ideation. Suicide thoughts. Some have plans. We made sure that we're trained to assist them,” Girouard said.
Girouard says isolation is a major factor.
"They're looking for somebody to listen to them. They're looking for their voice to be heard. To be validated. To be understood."
A new report from the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth shows 37 people 21 or younger died by suicide in the past year.
Sherry Gott, the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth says COVID-19 isolation impacted young Manitobans.
“Not being allowed to enter schools because of the pandemic and lockdown. I think just a culmination of that and the lack of resources in the area of mental health support,” Gott said. “Seventy per cent of the suicides were in First Nations communities where there is a lack of support and service.”
Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee says First Nations youth need more resources to meet youth where they are, especially in northern communities where suicide is felt by the entire community.
“I think it has a more profound impact on small communities. Everybody knows about it and everybody is affected by it. And its small communities that are isolated,” Settee said. “We have to work with the educational system to make sure there is a program and there's a strategy to make sure to address these things before they're happening.”
Bernadette Smith - the minister responsible for mental health - said in a statement, “We are currently implementing a provincially coordinated suicide prevention strategy including a focus on our relatives in northern and Indigenous communities and 2SLGBTQ+ youth that are over-represented in these alarming statistics."
She says that includes listening to youth.
Kent Dueck - founder of Inner City Youth Alive - says there needs to be more resources dedicated to doing just that.
"It's something that you have to just be comfortable and well versed in just bringing up the topic,” Dueck said.
Dueck says the community is at a tipping point and things need to change soon.
If you are in crisis and looking for support other than the police, you can call 211 to be connected to the appropriate agency or go to mb.211.ca to find a list of available crisis resources.
Help is also available from the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line at 1-877-435-7170 or by visiting reasontolive.ca.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
U.S. made offer to bring home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. Russia rejected it
The Biden administration has made a new and significant offer aimed at securing the release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, but Russia has rejected the offer, the State Department said Tuesday.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan event over the weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. community receives $550,000 to pursue alternative uses for coal
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $550,000 to the town of Coronach and the Rural Municipality (RM) of Hart Butte to pursue alternative uses for coal.
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
-
Three Moose Jaw Warriors among Team Canada hopefuls for upcoming World Juniors
With the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship just weeks away the Moose Jaw Warriors will have three players heading to Oakville Ontario hoping to make the final roster.
Saskatoon
-
'Only one taxpayer': Saskatoon councillors weigh implications of property tax hike
City councillor Troy Davies is looking back at last week's City of Saskatoon budget deliberations as a missed opportunity.
-
'I shot Braden': Former partner describes text message from Sask. Mountie on trial for murder
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Outdoor rinks facing delays in Sask. because of warm conditions
With the warmer than normal fall weather this year, the start of the outdoor rink season has been delayed for most outdoor enthusiasts.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Temporary funding from Vale means Sudbury supervised consumption site to remain open
While provincial funding applications have been paused, the supervised consumption site in Greater Sudbury will remain open thanks to some emergency funds.
Edmonton
-
Nurses union expresses concerns over Alberta health system staffing plans following letters from providers
The union representing registered nurses in Alberta expressed concern Tuesday over letters it received recently from the province's two major health providers.
-
Cyclist injured in crash with school bus in northwest Edmonton
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning.
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
Toronto
-
55-year-old woman dead after triple shooting in Caledon last month
A second person has died following a triple shooting at a home in Caledon last month.
-
29-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting man outside Scarborough Town Centre
Twenty-nine-year-old Toronto resident Shaquille Small has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years for fatally shooting a man he did not know outside the Scarborough Town Centre more than three years ago.
-
Nearly half of Canada's most generous communities are in Ontario. These cities cracked the list
A new report reveals several Ontario cities felt the giving spirit all year round despite record-high inflation, with the province representing nearly half of the country's top 20 most generous communities this year.
Calgary
-
Grass fire near Symons Valley Road leads to evacuations
Police and firefighters are advising the public to avoid a section of Symons Valley Road north of Calgary due to a grass fire, which has led to some homes being evacuated Tuesday.
-
'A very positive season': Holiday work parties in full swing in Calgary
Holiday work and corporate Christmas parties appear to be in full swing in Calgary with many venues and restaurants booked up for much of December.
-
Toy gun prompts lockdown at S.E. Calgary high school
A southeast Calgary high school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon – which turned out to be a toy gun.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Half of seniors have not received their COVID-19 booster dose, says Quebec minister
Half of Quebec seniors have not received their most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, Sonia Bélanger, Minister responsible for Seniors, said on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Mounties announce cocaine smuggling bust in Ottawa
The RCMP says four people from Ottawa have been arrested and charged in connection with a major cocaine bust in the capital.
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
Gatineau driver clocked at 226 km/h one of 2 charged with stunt driving this weekend
Quebec provincial police have charged two young adults on the evening of Dec. 2 after they were caught stunt driving on Highway 50 in Gatineau, including one who was charged going 126 km/h over the speed limit and fleeing from police.
Atlantic
-
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
St. Stephen declares local state of emergency over homelessness
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Mobile homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem -- there's not enough park space available.
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
Vancouver
-
B.C. home seller ordered to pay more than $5K for failing to evict basement suite tenant
The corporate seller of a B.C. home has been ordered to pay the buyer more than $5,000 for failing to evict a tenant who refused to leave.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
B.C. home seller ordered to pay more than $5K for failing to evict basement suite tenant
The corporate seller of a B.C. home has been ordered to pay the buyer more than $5,000 for failing to evict a tenant who refused to leave.
-
BBC series Planet Earth does deep dive on B.C. humpback whales
Whale researcher Jackie Hildering and her colleagues never imagined their work on humpbacks would capture the attention of the globe's premier documentary series.