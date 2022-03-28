Manitoba settlement agencies want federal supports extended to Ukrainians arriving in Canada

Manitoba settlement service providers have joined national calls for the federal government to extend supports to Ukrainians arriving in Canada.

Ottawa has committed to welcoming an unlimited number of people fleeing the war on temporary visas but there’s concern they may not be eligible for critical programs once they get here.

Concerns that come as some families have already started arriving.

One long and exhausting month after fleeing their home in Ukraine, Alina Roshko and her two children Tima, nine, and Mia, four, were greeted with hugs from their family Sunday night at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

“We’re here but that was a very hard month,” Roshko said.

She and her children left the country two days after Russia invaded. They’ve been staying in Czech Republic ever since but will now have a temporary home as long as they need one with Roshko’s sister Valerie and her partner Jim.

“Now we’re planning to stay safe and then (go back) to Ukraine when everything will be okay,” Roshko said.

Problem is no one knows when that day will come and there’s concern among immigrant serving agencies displaced Ukrainians may not be able to access federally funded settlement supports once they get to Canada. This despite Ottawa’s commitment to grant temporary three-year visas to an unlimited number of Ukrainian nationals.

“Canada’s bringing them in on emergency travel visas and giving them work permits but they’re all arriving as temporary status,” said Vicki Sinclair, executive director of the Manitoba Association of Newcomer Serving Organizations (MANSO). “So they’re not refugees so they’re not eligible for the normal services such as the Syrian initiative would’ve received or the Afghan initiative.”

Sinclair said there’s concern across the country. She said settlement supports, such as language classes, employment assistance, childcare and school programs may vary because some provinces fund more programs than others.

“For this rapid arrival, because there’s an unlimited amount of people being welcomed in under temporary status, there needs to be a solution,” Sinclair said.

More than 500 immigrant serving agencies across the country joined the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in calling on the federal government to extend the eligibility to federal services.

Nick Krawetz, a volunteer within Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community, said as it stands the burden will be on community members and the provincial government to support people arriving from Ukraine.

“Canada really needs to step up its game to help these people,” Krawetz said.

The federal government has previously said it will work with provinces and territories on how to best support the arrival of Ukrainians, including settlement services.

A provincial spokesperson said the Manitoba government’s committed to welcoming and helping as many Ukrainians as possible and offering a wide range of supports to those coming to Manitoba.

Roshko and her children only have suitcases, backpacks and donations family members here have collected in anticipation of their arrival.

While they’re happy to be safe, Roshko still has family in Ukraine—including her husband Oleg.

“He’s crying all the time because he loves our children and me also,” Roshko said. “And it’s hard for him also.”

The provincial government has established a task force to help coordinate the arrival of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The province said that task force will facilitate housing arrangements, health and mental health care as well as education and childcare.

The province said it’s preparing for the possible arrival of thousands of Ukrainians.