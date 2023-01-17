Manitoba still hasn't acted on some recommendations to protect kids, advocate says

The Manitoba Legislature is pictured from the air on Jan 16, 2023. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) The Manitoba Legislature is pictured from the air on Jan 16, 2023. (Image source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband

Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island