Manitoba students talk with Winnipeg Jets players about mental health

True North Youth Foundation's Project 11 is marking its 11th anniversary—helping kids throughout the province have conversations focused on mental health.

The program was started in honour of Rick Rypien, who played with the Manitoba Moose and Winnipeg Jets and passed away in 2011.

The curriculum is available in schools throughout the province and helps students from kindergarten all the way to grade 12.

"Our hope in developing the program was truly to normalize the conversation around mental health and teach students different coping strategies," said Suzi Friesen, the director of educational programs for the youth foundation. "We know that obstacles are inevitable in everyone's life, and we really wanted to help empower both teachers and students with some great skills that will help them along their life journey."

Marking the 11th anniversary, this is the first year the curriculum is available in high schools. Friesen said they have always targeted younger kids, but they really wanted the continuation for older students.

As part of the curriculum, a summit was held at Canada Life Centre Wednesday where students got to listen to some Winnipeg Jets players, like Gabe Vilardi, Connor Hellebuyck, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Eric Comrie, talk about their mental health journeys and the actions they take to help deal with any problems they may face.

"So we wanted to bring some of the topics that they may not want to talk about or that they're invincible to—like sleep, nutrition, being able to talk about issues—because we're all going through something, as some of the Jets talked about today," said Kevin Landreville, a physical education teacher at St. John's-Ravencourt School.

He said hearing from Jets players can be beneficial for students because it shows they are people just like them.

"I think, more important than ever before, is humanizing the players. Like, talking about how they have the same struggles we do on an everyday basis. They just happen to have millions of fans watching them on every given night, and that brings a lot of pressure."

After speaking with the players, students were able to break into smaller sessions and talk with a variety of specialists.

"So we have sessions focused on sleep, nutrition, anxiety, self-compassion, and gratitude. We have different experts that are focusing on preparing us for university and that next chapter in our lives," said Friesen.

She said if schools are wanting to join Project 11, they can sign up online, and teachers can be trained on how to help students.

Project 11 is available for all English, French, and Ukrainian schools.