Manitoba tax change will help most people despite raising more money, premier says

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is continuing to promote a property tax change that has been criticized by the Opposition as a tax grab on the middle class.

The recent provincial budget eliminates, as of next year, a combination rebate and credit for education taxes on residential and commercial properties.

In its place, the government will provide a flat $1,500 credit for residential homeowners.

It's a change that the government says will bring savings to owners of properties assessed at less than $437,000 -- depending on the local school tax rate -- and which Kinew says will benefit 83 per cent of homeowners.

But data from the City of Winnipeg shows there are tens of thousands of homes assessed above that level, and the Opposition Progressive Conservatives say many suburban homeowners will feel the pinch.

The overall tax change, which includes commercial properties, single-family homes and multi-unit rental properties, will being in an extra $148 million a year to provincial coffers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2024.