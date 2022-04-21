Manitoba the only province with improving bus conditions: survey
Manitoba is the only province in Canada seeing improvements in the condition of public transit buses, according to the results of a national survey on public transit.
The 2020 Annual Passenger Bus and Urban Transit Survey, conducted by Statistics Canada, asked municipalities, communities and transit authorities to rate the overall condition of their public transit buses.
Whereas the condition of public transit buses declined in 2020 in Canada compared to 2018, Manitoba saw improvements.
Only four per cent of buses were categorized as in "poor or very poor condition" and over half of buses were described as "good or very good,” the survey said.
Winnipeg Transit's fleet of roughly 640 busses accounts for 94 per cent of all public transit busses in Manitoba.
Infrastructure and Public Works Committee Chair Matt Allard said recent investments in Winnipeg’s transit system, such as the BLUE rapid transit line, are improving public transit conditions in the city.
“In terms of our bus fleet, we’re going in the right direction in replacing those older busses,” said Allard.
“That betters the overall rider experience. When you’re riding on a newer bus, it’s a better experience for the public.”
BUS RIDERSHIP ON THE DECLINE
However, while the physical condition of buses in Winnipeg are better than years past, the number of people taking public transit has sharply dropped amid the pandemic.
In 2019, Winnipeg Transit carried a total of 48,770,208 passengers, with ridership dropping by about fifty per cent in 2020 to 24,788,979 passengers, according to the City of Winnipeg.
Winnipeggers are getting back to taking the bus, the city says, but average weekday daily boards are still only at 55 to 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
“That is the biggest challenge right now for transit is this gap being created by a reduction in ridership,” said Allard.
To offset the costs of the loss in ridership, Winnipeg Transit service was reduced by six per cent in 2021 and again this year.
Advocacy group Functional Transit Winnipeg wants to see that service restored immediately, with president Kyle Owens saying the best way to get people back on the bus is to have more busses operating.
“Six per cent across the board means that every transit trip is longer,” said Owens, “There are cascading delays every single time somebody uses transit because those busses aren’t on the road.”
Winnipeg Transit rider Abdi Nooh is no stranger to waiting on the bus.
He says that while the state of the busses themselves are great, delays, particularly on Sundays, are a major problem.
“I’m waiting 45 minutes, one hour,” said Nooh, who usually waits for a bus on Sunday to head into work.
“Sometimes the time will say ten minutes, then it changes. Another ten, another ten. It’s a big problem, and I don’t know what happened.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds match $30 million in Red Cross donations to Ukraine
Canadians have now donated more than $30 million to the Canadian Red Cross’ relief efforts in Ukraine.
Russia sanctions 61 more Canadians, including top Trudeau staffers, premiers, mayors and journalists
Russia has issued a fresh round of sanctions, targeting 61 Canadians including premiers, mayors, journalists, military officials and top staffers in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Russia's victory in Mariupol a turning point for war in Ukraine, experts say
With Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, experts say the battle marks a critical turning point in Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Poilievre defends investments in rental properties while campaigning to address housing affordability
Even as he decries government policies for pushing up the cost of housing, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is defending investments he and his wife made in rental properties of the kind that some economists say contribute to rising real estate prices.
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
More than half of Canadians want independence from the monarchy, survey finds
Canada’s support for the monarchy is waning and could reach new lows in a post Queen Elizabeth II era, a new poll found.
Nova Scotia taxi driver leaves $1.68 million to local hospital in his will
It was no surprise that beloved Antigonish, N.S., taxi driver John MacLellan gave what money he had to the local hospital in his will, family friend Margie Zinck said.
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off 'so that not even a fly comes through.'
Regina
-
22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 417 in hospital
Sask. reported 22 COVID-19 deaths for the week of April 10-16 – up by two from the previous update.
-
'It's going to take some sunshine': producers waiting out pesky snowfall to get into the field
It’s been a long winter for many, and the snow just isn’t stopping for Saskatchewan producers looking to get into their fields.
-
Southeast Saskatchewan braces for another Colorado Low
Another Colorado low is on the way and is set to bring significant snowfall to the southeast corner of Saskatchewan and into Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
'This little angel we're looking for': Search for missing Sask. boy enters third day
The search for a missing Saskatchewan boy has entered its third day.
-
22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., 417 in hospital
Sask. reported 22 COVID-19 deaths for the week of April 10-16 – up by two from the previous update.
-
Man accused of murder admits to robbery — but denies killing Saskatoon man
The man accused of killing a 68-year-old Saskatoon man took the stand at Court of Queen’s Bench on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay's new casino already exceeding expectations
A month after the North Bay Cascades Casino opened its doors to the public, officials say they have seen an overwhelming amount of support from customers coming through the doors.
-
New device designed in Sudbury helps stroke patients regain mobility
A new device designed to help stroke patients get their dexterity back is getting a big boost from FEDNOR.
-
Search continues for plane carrying men with ties to southern Alberta
Search and rescue personnel are continuing to comb a region in northwestern Ontario for any sign of the plane being flown by two Alberta men.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged in deadly attack of Edmonton high school student
Seven youths in Edmonton have been arrested and are facing charges in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Karanveer Sahota.
-
Gun numbers spike in Edmonton with officers pulling, pointing theirs 35% more
The number of times police in Edmonton used force against citizens rose sharply last year, with officers pulling and/or pointing their guns 1733 times, a 35 per cent increase in one year.
-
Alberta to shake up energy market by dissolving balancing pool, consumers to pay off $1.34B loan
The province is making major changes to Alberta's energy market, as losses incurred under the previous NDP government are expected to be charged to Albertans over the next eight years.
Toronto
-
The average cost to rent a condo in Toronto in 2022 revealed
Toronto's condominium rental market continues to get more expensive. This is what you should expect to pay right now in the city.
-
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday evening.
-
Man charged after car stolen with young child inside from North York gas station
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a young child inside it from a gas station in North York Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Victim of Saddle Ridge shooting identified by Calgary police
On Thursday, Calgary police identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Hisham Ahmed.
-
'Lower down the priority list': Alberta lags far behind other provinces in booster uptake
Alberta's COVID-19 booster uptake is trailing the rest of the country, and immunity is waning for many with just one or two vaccines.
-
Airdrie man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defence
The lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
Montreal
-
Police haul screaming Inuk child from his mother in video from Quebec's far north
In a video circulating this week, a seven-year-old screams as police haul him, barefoot, away from a visit with his mother in Quebec's far north. 'It broke me into pieces,' she told CTV. Youth protection said it's not standard procedure to involve police.
-
Jonah Keri's former wife thanks the public for their support -- and wants others to have the same
For anyone who tweeted, posted or otherwise "cancelled" Montreal sportswriter Jonah Keri when his domestic attacks came to light in summer 2019, his ex-wife has a message: it helped. And she wishes everyone had that kind of public outpouring of support.
-
Man with Montreal ties guilty of murdering wife in Denver
A jury in the U.S. convicted a man with family ties to Montreal of murdering his wife in Denver more than seven years ago.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' motorcycle convoy expected to roll through Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers continue to prepare for the planned demonstration by "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" in the downtown area on April 29 and 30.
-
Businesses prepare for five more months of construction in Vanier
For the fourth straight summer, Montreal Road in Vanier will be down to one lane for construction, and businesses struggling though the pandemic are looking forward to this project coming to an end.
-
Province plans to widen five-kilometre stretch of Highway 417
The Ontario government is planning to widen a five-kilometre section of the Queensway to four lanes in each direction.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19-related deaths; possible stabilization in two key metrics
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday – one fewer than what was reported in the province's weekly COVID-19 update last week.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'
A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's history
The Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo International Airport opens new domestic arrivals building
One part of the Region of Waterloo International Airport's $44 million expansion has been unveiled.
-
‘Zero chance that we’ll be losing our licence’: Flair Airlines addresses federal review
Flair Airlines has addressed controversy over the federal review threatening its licence.
-
'Makes your stomach turn': Kitchener city councillor wants barriers installed at park after crash
“I don't want [children] to fear, literally for their lives, while they're playing in a playground," says Coun. Christine Michaud.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | Stuck barge obstructing navigation on Fraser River near South Vancouver
A barge is obstructing the navigation channel in the North Arm of the Fraser River near the Knight Street bridge, the Port of Vancouver said Thursday evening.
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals up by more than 100 since last week
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals climbed again over the last week, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Waits at B.C. walk-in clinics longest in country: data
Roughly one million British Columbians don't have a family doctor and data compiled by a technology company that monitors wait times at family clinics shows they're spending more time queued up, with one city experiencing an average wait of more than two and half hours.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police release video of vehicle amid arson investigation at Ukrainian pastor's home
Victoria police are hoping to speak with any occupants of a vehicle that drove past a family's home on Caledonia Avenue moments before the home went up in flames.
-
Missing Vancouver Island girl found safe after three-month search
Seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who was reported missing nearly three months ago with her father, Jesse Bennett, has been returned safely to her mother, according to RCMP.
-
Public market pitched as part of Nanaimo downtown revamp
Nanaimo's efforts to revitalize its downtown core are developing, with a plan on the table aimed at improving safety and a pitch to transform a derelict site.