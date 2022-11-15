Manitoba Throne Speech looks at expanded private health-care, adding billions of dollars for hospitals
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
Manitoba's Lieutenant-Governor Anita Neville delivered the 18-page speech Tuesday afternoon. With an election coming in 2023, Premier Stefanson outlined her vision for the year. Here is a breakdown of what was included:
HEALTH-CARE AND ADDICTION TREATMENT
The speech outlines plans to explore a blended public-private delivery system for health-care. Stefanson says this model is being used in most other provinces.
“This is the route that we have to go to encourage the private sector to set up here in Manitoba, where we can contract out with the private sector to deliver those services for Manitobans,” she said.
“We have lagged behind because there was an ideological approach that was taken for decades here in our province. We are getting beyond that. And we are going to look to the private sector to help be part of the solution.”
She said the province would remain under the single-payer, single-tier system, and the change would not lead to more fees for Manitobans seeking health care.
Stefanson said as an example, private delivery of diagnostic services and day surgeries could be expanded.
Stefanson’s government is also promising a “multi-year, multi-billion dollar” capital investment in Winnipeg hospitals.
The premier said there are buildings in the Health Sciences Centre that are 100 years old.
“We need to upgrade these facilities to ensure they are state of the art, especially for patients but also for those who work in those facilities,” she said.
While Stefanson stopped short of promising any new builds, she said more details would be released.
The speech commits to investments to increase and support up to 1,000 addiction treatment spaces. Stefanson said these will primarily be new spaces, and will be rolled out as soon as possible.
The speech also highlights a plan to implement a provincially-coordinated strategy for suicide prevention, which the province said will focus on youth and at-risk communities.
MANITOBA HYDRO
The government is promising to “financially stabilize” Manitoba Hydro as a Crown corporation, but details were scant.
“We will come out with the details, this is sort of the visionary side of it,” Stefanson said. “It will be a balanced approach between stabilizing the financial situation of Manitoba Hydro while also providing affordable rates for Manitobans.”
The speech promises “significant increases” in funding for the Public Utilities Board, but provides no further information on what to expect.
The speech says more announcements about Manitoba Hydro will be made in the coming weeks.
EDUCATION
On the education front, the speech confirms the province will be creating a teacher registry along with an independent body, which the speech says will, “improve accountability and transparency related to educator misconduct in K-12 schools.”
A teacher registry is something Stefanson’s government has said it would consider, but this marks the first commitment to move it forward.
The speech also signals a step away, at least for now, from performance funding for post-secondary institutions.
“I think especially through COVID it has been challenging for some of our post-secondary institutions and I think we need to take a bit of a step back, look at those Institutions and say, ‘what is going to keep them going,’” Stefanson said.
She said her education minister will be working with post-secondary institutions on this.
For early childhood education, the speech says an increase in operating grants is planned in the new year which will support wage increases.
It also highlights a new income support program for people living with severe and prolonged disabilities. The speech says this program will launch next spring.
DOWNTOWN SURVEILLANCE AND NEW CONSERVATION OFFICERS
Community safety was another topic touched on in the throne speech. The Stefanson government is looking at a “renewed and enhanced” camera network system in downtown Winnipeg.
Stefanson said this would “augment” a previously announced pilot project from the Downtown Community Safety Partnership. She said Manitobans can expect increased surveillance in downtown Winnipeg.
“Obviously not wanting to invade in people’s privacy and so on, but we need to ensure that we are catching the criminals who are out there, that are preying on vulnerable people in our downtown communities,” Stefanson said.
Among the other commitments in the Throne Speech, Stefanson’s government is planning to hire more conservation officers and outfit them with “better equipment and technologies” to combat poaching, night hunting and road hunting.
RANCHER RELIEF, MODERNIZED WASTE DIVERSION, AND OTHER ITEMS
It teases a Trails Strategy and Action Plan, which the province says will support a network of accessible trails, and a capital plan for park investments. Details, the province said, will be announced soon.
The speech also includes a plan to help ranchers by temporarily reducing rent on agricultural Crown lands from 2023 to 2025. The speech said this will provide nearly $4 million in support.
For the northern economy, the speech says the province will reopen its Communities Economic Development Fund business loan program.
The speech includes a commitment to ‘modernize’ the waste diversion and recycling framework to divert more materials from the landfill. No further details were provided, and when asked if that will include funding for organics, Stefanson replied, “possibly.”
CTV News will update this story.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; Russian missiles cross into Poland
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it’s caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Health Canada won't say how much new kids' pain medicine coming, where it's going
Health Canada officials say more doses of children's painkillers and fever medication will be available soon but it won't say how many or where exactly they'll be sent.
WATCH LIVE | RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
Regina
-
SHA recommends vaccines as influenza cases rise in Sask.
Influenza cases are quickly rising in Saskatchewan with the majority of the increase being seen in children and young adults.
-
These are the 9 former Riders gunning for a Grey Cup in Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have failed to make the playoffs, but the green and white are not without some level of representation at the 2022 Grey Cup in Regina.
-
Here's how to get the most out of the Grey Cup Festival without spending a dollar
Celebrations and festivities for the Grey Cup game in the Queen city are set to begin on Wednesday. Here’s what you can enjoy for free during the week.
Saskatoon
-
'It was like going to paradise' former Huskie remembers hockey at Rutherford Rink
A piece of hockey history in Saskatoon is coming down after more than 90 years of existence.
-
Man who pointed gun at Saskatoon police has charges stayed
Charges have been stayed for a man who pointed a gun at police in Saskatoon earlier this year.
-
SaskAlert test planned for Wednesday
A test of the SaskAlert system will be conducted at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and will appear on television, radio, compatible mobile devices and the SaskAlert app, the province said on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Strikes put Ukraine in darkness; Russian missiles cross into Poland
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts, and a U.S. official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed.
Edmonton
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Better campgrounds, more EV chargers: What Premier Smith wants her ministers to focus on
From reducing electricity transmission charges for homeowners to exploring a provincial pension plan and improving campgrounds, Alberta's premier has presented cabinet with their marching orders.
-
'Still in shock': Community rallies around the survivors of fatal house fire in northern Alberta
Two children who survived a fatal house fire in northern Alberta have been released from the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and are on the way back to the community with their mother, according to the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation.
Toronto
-
Parts of southern Ontario to be hit with first major snowfall of the season
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
Flying wheel crashes into car on busy Ontario highway
New video released by police shows the terrifying moment a wheel went flying into an oncoming car driving on a busy Ontario highway earlier this month.
-
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
Calgary
-
Calgary police arrest man after random downtown assaults
Calgary police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted at least 10 people in the downtown core on Tuesday.
-
Smith supportive of rail link between Calgary and Banff, Canmore
Premier Danielle Smith says she'd like to see Calgary work with the province – and potentially private industry – to explore the creation of a rail link between the city and Canmore/Banff.
-
Calgary e-scooter rider took an average of 3 trips a day
Bird Canada is revealing the surprisingly high number of e-scooter trips that one Calgarian took this year.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec employee alleged to have sent secrets to China makes court appearance
A Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage has made a first court appearance since he was accused of sending trade secrets to China.
-
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
-
Interim Quebec Liberal wants to move past Marie Claude Nichols back-and-forth
Interim Quebec Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is facing some awkward questions after failing to get former caucus member Marie Claude Nichols back in the fold.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe, councillors sworn in at Ottawa city hall
A ceremony was held in the council chambers on Tuesday morning to swear in the new council for the four-year term.
-
First snowfall of the season to bring 5-10 cm of snow to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
Parking garage fire in downtown Ottawa
A woman suffered smoke inhalation in a Tuesday morning fire in a parking garage in downtown Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
Duplex destroyed, pets killed in Eastern Passage house fire
A duplex in Eastern Passage, N.S., has been destroyed by fire. No one was injured, but some pets have died.
Kitchener
-
OPP warn of increased police presence in Milverton, Ont.
Perth County OPP are warning the public to expect an increased police presence in Milverton, Ont. due to an “active investigation.”
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
-
Waterloo elementary school placed in hold and secure
Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo has been placed in a hold and secure at the direction of Waterloo regional police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police responding to 'multiple shootings' in area of Merritt, B.C.
Authorities are responding to a series of shootings reported in and around Merritt, B.C., early Tuesday morning – but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.
-
Surrey city council votes to keep RCMP, pauses transition to municipal force
Surrey city council has decided to keep the RCMP in the city, pausing the contentious transition to a municipal force.
-
B.C. man allowed to keep Inflatable hot tub on patio, tribunal rules
A B.C. man is allowed to keep an "inflatable spa" on his patio after a provincial tribunal found his strata had no authority to order him to remove it.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Nanaimo man sentenced to life in prison for murder of woman in Brentwood Bay
A Nanaimo, B.C., man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in Brentwood Bay in 2019. He also received two seven-year sentences for two aggravated assaults during the same attack.
-
'Home invasion' turns out to be another owl break-in in Oak Bay
An upscale neighbourhood in Oak Bay, B.C., is the backdrop of the ultimate "hoo" done it.
-
B.C. government seeks input from Vancouver Island gig workers
The B.C. government wants input from gig workers as it reviews employment standards for people working through app-based platforms offering services like riding hailing and food delivery.