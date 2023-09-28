Winnipeg

    • Manitoba Tories pledge $8.8 million to expand Winnipeg transit routes

    WINNIPEG -

    Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising help to expand transit services in growing areas of Winnipeg if re-elected.

    The Tories say they are to spend $8.8 million over four years to add new Winnipeg Transit routes in underserved parts of the city.

    The money is to go toward transit lines in the northern part of Winnipeg as well as the Waverley West area.

    Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith says expanding services would encourage more people to use transit and help grow the city's population.

    Manitobans have until Saturday to vote in advance polls.

    The election is on Oct. 3.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News