Manitoba Tories pledge $8.8 million to expand Winnipeg transit routes

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising help to expand transit services in growing areas of Winnipeg if re-elected.

The Tories say they are to spend $8.8 million over four years to add new Winnipeg Transit routes in underserved parts of the city.

The money is to go toward transit lines in the northern part of Winnipeg as well as the Waverley West area.

Municipal Relations Minister Andrew Smith says expanding services would encourage more people to use transit and help grow the city's population.

Manitobans have until Saturday to vote in advance polls.

The election is on Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.