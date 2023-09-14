Manitoba Tories pledge incentive to use local music in film and TV productions

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising aid for the local film, television and music industry if they are re-elected Oct. 3

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson says she would offer a 10 per cent tax credit bonus for productions in the province that use Manitoba music for at least half their soundtrack.

The bonus would be on top of existing tax credits the province offers for film and television productions made in Manitoba.

The Tories are also promising $4.5 million to improve sound stage facilities and other services connected to the industry.

Ed Kolic, chief executive officer of Big Sky Studios in Winnipeg, says the industry needs marketing help as well as top-level facilities.

The Manitoba government has been working to lure more productions to the province, and helped WestJet last year launch direct flights between Winnipeg and Los Angeles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023